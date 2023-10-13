Submit a Tip
2 arrested, including 15-year-old, in Bennettsville double shooting

Jerry Jenkins, 20, and an unnamed 15-year-old boy are charged with two counts of attempted...
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Bennettsville Police Department said they made arrests in a weekend shooting that left two people hurt.

Jerry Jenkins, 20, and an unnamed 15-year-old boy are charged with two counts of attempted murder each and one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime each, according to Lt. Shawn Lucas.

Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday on McCall Street.

The two victims were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

Police are still working to learn what led up to the shooting. However, Lucas said police think the suspects and the victims knew each other.

Lucas said more arrests are expected in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

