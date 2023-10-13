Submit a Tip
$15M in grants set aside to bring healthcare to rural, underserved areas of SC

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has created a new grant program.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has created a new grant program.

The goal is to improve access to medical care throughout South Carolina.

Through the program, the agency is distributing $15 million to build healthcare facilities in rural and medically underserved areas.

“This grant program is an important additional investment that will enhance access to care for South Carolinians who live in rural and medically underserved areas of the state,” said SCDHHS Director Robby Kerr. “We appreciate the support and trust Governor McMaster and the General Assembly have shown in SCDHHS by appropriating this funding and supporting this initiative.”

Healthcare networks can apply for a one-time infrastructure fund to create or improve facilities and get up to $3 million.

The funds must go towards essential health care areas like primary care, pediatrics and behavioral health.

Awardees must then operate the facility for a minimum of five years.

