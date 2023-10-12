Will Myrtle Beach Yellow House be demolished? City explains it’s a lengthy process

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A notorious home in the city of Myrtle Beach is under scrutiny after court documents allege ongoing criminal activity at the house.

The repeat offenses listed in the court filings had WMBF News asking if the city would demolish the building.

The city of Myrtle Beach provided information on Thursday afternoon and said it’s a lengthy process to bring down a home that may be considered a “nuisance” and non-compliant.

THE PROCESS

The Myrtle Beach City Code Enforcement deemed the so-called Yellow House located at 407 5th Avenue North as uninhabitable back in August.

Code enforcement was brought in to investigate the home after police were called there due to a shooting and stabbing.

The city explained that once a city building official observes a violation of the building and property maintenance codes, then the owner is notified and given time to make repairs.

The 15th Circuit solicitor has filed a petition for a temporary injunction to close the Yellow House located on 5th Avenue North. Documents show it's a site for drug dealing and assaults. (Source: WMBF News)

If the repairs are not made within the allotted time period, then the staff issues a “Rule to Show Cause” on why the property should not be declared a nuisance.

“These steps allow the owner the opportunity to be heard on the issues at every point and, if the repairs can be made at a reasonable cost in relation to the value of the structure, to bring the property up to code,” the city explained in an email.

A spokesperson explained that if the owner does not make the repairs and bring the property up to code, then the issue will be brought before the Myrtle Beach City Council.

Once the issue is put on the city council agenda, a “Rule to Show Cause” hearing will be conducted where staff will present the information about the building and the code violations and deficiencies. The property owner also has an opportunity to be heard at the hearing.

The city council can then order the owner to bring the property up to code within a certain time period if the repairs can be made at a reasonable cost. But if the repairs are greater than the value of the property, the city council can order that the property be demolished instead of repaired, according to the city spokesperson.

The city said there is no length of time for these kinds of matters, and could take months or even years to be resolved.

YELLOW HOUSE PAST AND ALLEGED ACTIVITY

On top of the Yellow House being deemed uninhabitable, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has requested a temporary injunction so that it can be closed and deemed a nuisance.

This is the fourth time the solicitor’s office has made the request.

For several years, the owner, Joe Rideoutte Jr., has rented rooms in the house to tenants.

The court filings show that the Yellow House has a reputation for being a place where drugs are sold.

The judge has approved temporary injunctions against the home three times, but those injunctions only last for a year.

According to court documents, the most recent order expired on April 7, 2022, and since that time the Yellow House has been the location for assaults and drug dealings.

The state of South Carolina filed a “memo of support” for the temporary injunction on Wednesday.

The filings show that starting in April 2023, the Myrtle Beach Police Department has seen an uptick in calls to the location.

In fact, court documents reveal a shooting investigation at the Yellow House is what led to it being deemed uninhabitable and boarded up.

But despite that ruling, people are still living in the backyard in tents, tarp huts and sheds, according to the memo of support.

The documents reveal that a woman gave birth to a stillborn on Sept. 15 in the backyard of the Yellow House. Investigators determined she was using heroin multiple times a day up to the birth.

Businesses and neighbors also wrote affidavits to the state, detailing the troubles they have had with the people who live on the property.

A judge has not ruled on the temporary injunction request. The public index also shows that Rideoutte has not answered the allegations made against him and the property.

