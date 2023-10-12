‘We’re excited about this new chapter’: Inlet Square Mall redevelopment in early stages of planning

MURRELS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) -The future of the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet seems a little brighter these days, as there have been increased talks of what the pending redevelopment could look like.

Details of the long-awaited project have not been formally released, but WMBF News has learned Planet Fitness and Belk are expected to stay on when the redesign takes place.

Neal Bowers, real estate manager for Paramount Development Corporation, said there is a lot of excitement about what is in store for the long-standing mall.

“What I can say is there is work in progress, and we have been working on this for a long time,” said Bowers.

When asked what the progress and plans for the mall are, Bowers said he couldn’t release that yet, as it is still being worked out.

The mall is currently in District 5 in Horry County, which is represented by Councilman Tyler Servant.

“Inlet Square Mall has always played an integral role in Murrells Inlet in its history. And as being the gateway into Horry County, we’re excited about this new chapter,” said Servant.

Servant mentioned he was not aware of what the new chapter would look like, but said he has not heard from anyone in the community who is against seeing the once-busy mall return to that status.

“I’m not aware, unless you are of the exact plans of what they’re actually going to do with the site. The county has not received those in detail. Having said that I was not contacted by any constituents in the community regarding the Zoning Board of Appeals,” said Servant.

In 2019, there was talk of converting the indoor mall, to an open-air concept that would include shops, entertainment spaces, and restaurants.

It was also revealed, that the plans then involved the demolition of 70 to 80% of the mall.

So far, it is unclear what exactly will happen, but we could know more in the coming months when an official announcement is made.

