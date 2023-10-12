Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: Bear opens freezer in home, steals chicken

Video shows a bear snagging a whole chicken from a Connecticut woman's kitchen. (WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A bear managed to get into a home in Barkhamsted, Connecticut, and knew exactly where the goods were.

A woman posted a sequence of Ring videos to social media Wednesday that she shared with WFSB.

In them, the bear could be seen strolling through a living room area before heading into the kitchen.

There, it pulled open the bottom freezer to a refrigerator, snagged a whole chicken, then hopped out a nearby window.

The bear could then be seen casually leaving by way of the home’s deck.

The woman said she didn’t realize what had been in her home until she checked her Ring footage.

The animal did have tags on it.

The state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) always likes to remind people to be “bear aware.”

It warned earlier this year about habituated bears, or bears that lose their natural fear of humans. Those animals were exposed to human-sourced foods, such as trash, birdseed and dog food. The foods lead the bears to dangerous behavior, such as breaking into homes, that could put the public at risk.

DEEP said bears broke into homes nearly 70 times last year.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDNR: Person shot ‘multiple times’ by family member in Horry County hunting accident
Crews were called out at 11:33 p.m. to the 5000 block of Peachtree Road.
Police report indicates cause of Socastee area fire ‘may have been suspicious’
A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, winning the lucky player...
$300,000 lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
A new destination coming to Ocean Boulevard is something city officials say could spark a wave...
New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say
Horry County residents wait in line to fix their property tax bills.
Sticker shock: Horry County tax assessor explains high property tax bill, how to lower it

Latest News

Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
As desperation in Gaza grows, Israel says it won’t allow aid to flow until Hamas releases hostages
It happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 74-Alternate and West 5th Street Extension.
Lumberton police identify driver killed in crash involving 18-wheeler
The Darlington County School District, Police Department and Sheriff’s Office held a joint news...
Leaders ask for help after deadly Darlington campus shooting; no arrests announced
Credit card debt hits a record high this year
Strategies to cut down credit card debt as American balances top $1 trillion