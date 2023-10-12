Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

USPS shipping and mailing deadlines for Christmas 2023 released

A blue USPS mail collection box.
A blue USPS mail collection box.(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re ready to start thinking about the holidays, the U.S. Postal Service released deadlines about when you should send presents this year so they arrive by Dec. 25.

This year, USPS is offering Ground Advantage as a new 2-to-5-business-day shipping option. The Postal Service said it will not have a peak surcharge this holiday season.

2023 USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Alaska
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Hawaii
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

* PMEMS not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDNR: Person shot ‘multiple times’ by family member in Horry County hunting accident
Crews were called out at 11:33 p.m. to the 5000 block of Peachtree Road.
Police report indicates cause of Socastee area fire ‘may have been suspicious’
A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, winning the lucky player...
$300,000 lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
A new destination coming to Ocean Boulevard is something city officials say could spark a wave...
New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say
Horry County residents wait in line to fix their property tax bills.
Sticker shock: Horry County tax assessor explains high property tax bill, how to lower it

Latest News

Kelly Brosky
Judge sentences Horry County woman in fentanyl pill-pressing operation
Crime scene tapes blocks off the parking lot at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus after...
LIVE: School district, law enforcement holds presser on Darlington County student killed
File photo
Teams announced for 2023 Beach Ball Classic, United Bank Holiday Invitational
Young drivers get a shot at NASCAR in the Drive for Diversity Combine
NASCAR diversity program helps teens achieve racing goals