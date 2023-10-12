This is Carolina: Former gourmet chef keeps his balance by helping serve inmates

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Carmen Monachelli knows his way around the kitchen. He’s a culinary artist who spent his career in Florence whipping up elegant dishes at his fine dining restaurant.

“You get to meet the people; that’s probably the best part,” said Monachelli.

He also transformed game into gourmet meals on Bob Redfern’s Outdoor Magazine TV series. Monachelli spent years balancing flavors and textures to cook up the perfect recipe but said he needed to change the menu to find that same perfect balance at home.

“My son is autistic, so he kind of needed me more than the restaurant,” he said.

That’s when Monachelli switched from a chef’s hat to a sheriff’s badge.

“Coming from a fine dining restaurant to the correctional world, if you would have asked me 20 years ago, I probably would have told you, you’re crazy, you know,” said Monachelli.

The former chef has spent the last 13 years as the food service director. He said he loves his job where he orders, plans and prepares for about 800 inmates and staff at the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

“You have to try and get the food in at a good quality at the right price,” he said.

Monachelli also gets to throw a dash of his sophisticated palate into the mass-made meals.

“It’s pretty neat to be able to incorporate those items into a correctional facility menu,” he said.

But he said nothing compares to being home more often with his son.

“I was able to spend a lot more time with Ty,” he said. “We get to go to the rec center together, go to the park, we get to go to different events and everything together.”

The family bonding also includes some cooking.

“He can’t talk, but he has his ways and says this is what I want because I remember that’s how you made it,” said Monachelli. “He’s straight up with you on things, you know. Here I am, a professionally trained chef and everything, but he ends up loving his mom’s cooking more than my cooking.”

Monachelli said he’s received mostly good reviews at the jail, with one dish getting the highest mark.

“The chili is probably their favorite; nobody knows it’s not vegan,” he quipped.

It takes just the right blend of ingredients to make that tasty vat of chili. For Monachelli, he took that recipe to heart and found another career that also gave him the same perfect blend of a work-life balance.

“It’s a really good place,” he said. “I found a job that I can still support my family and take care of him in the process.”

