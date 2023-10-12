Submit a Tip
Teams announced for 2023 Beach Ball Classic, United Bank Holiday Invitational

File photo
File photo(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Organizers of the annual Beach Ball Classic high school basketball tournament announced the teams and first-round matchups for this year’s event on Thursday.

The 43rd edition of the tournament will take place Dec. 27-30 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The field, split into traditional and prep school brackets, features teams from across the country along with some local teams:

2023 Beach Ball Classic Traditional Teams Bracket

  • Bishop O’Connell (VA)
  • Great Crossing (KY)
  • Lexington (SC)
  • Myrtle Beach (SC)
  • Norcross (GA)
  • North Crowley (TX)
  • Socastee (SC)
  • St. Peter’s (NY)

2023 Beach Ball Classic Prep Team Bracket

  • 1 of 1 Prep Academy (NC)
  • Blue Ridge Academy (VA)
  • Canyon International Academy (AZ)
  • Huntington Prep (WV)
  • J. Addison (Canada)
  • PHHoenix Prep (AZ)
  • Uchenna Academy (Canada)
  • Winston Salem Christian (NC)

Prior to the Beach Ball Classic, the 25th United Bank Holiday Invitational girls’ basketball tournament will also be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and the John T. Rhodes Sports Complex from Dec. 20-22. The field of 32 teams in the UBHI also features a number of local teams:

  • Andrew Jackson (SC)
  • Bishop O’Connell (VA)
  • Camden (SC)
  • Catholic (VA)
  • Dorman (SC)
  • Greenville (SC)
  • Heathwood Hall (SC)
  • High Point Christian Academy (NC)
  • Lakeway Christian (TN)
  • Lemon Bay (FL)
  • Loris (SC)
  • Mauldin (SC)
  • Miami Sr (FL)
  • Myrtle Beach
  • Norcross (GA)
  • North Miami (FL)
  • North Myrtle Beach (SC)
  • Northwest Guilford (NC)
  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson (SC)
  • Paul VI (VA)
  • Socastee (SC)
  • Sparkman (AL)
  • Summerville (SC)
  • Thomas Dale (VA)
  • University (WV)
  • Waccamaw (SC)
  • West Springfield (VA)
  • Westview (TN)
  • Wilson (SC)
  • Winter Haven (FL)

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

