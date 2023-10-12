Submit a Tip
Fred Hopkins pleads guilty to killing Florence County officers in 2018 ambush

Fred Hopkins
Fred Hopkins(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Just over five years after a deadly ambush that killed two Florence County officers, the man at the center of the case has pleaded guilty.

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements told WMBF News that Fred Hopkins, 79, pleaded guilty to all charges related to a 2018 incident at the Vintage Place subdivision in Florence.

The plea comes months before his criminal trial was set to begin. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty in the case.

Clements said Hopkins pleaded guilty Thursday during a hearing in Aiken County. The solicitor added that Hopkins is expected to be sentenced next Thursday.

MORE COVERAGE | ‘Forever will be heroes’: Florence County remembers law enforcement killed, hurt in ambush

Authorities say Hopkins ambushed law enforcement officers at his home as officers were serving a search warrant for his son, Seth Hopkins, on child sex abuse allegations. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed and five other law enforcement officers were hurt in the shooting.

Seth Hopkins was later sentenced to 20 years in prison on second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

