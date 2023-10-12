School district, law enforcement to hold presser on Darlington County student killed

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - New details may come to light Thursday about the campus shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old Darlington County student.

The Darlington County School District, Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are holding a joint news conference to address the Tuesday shooting on the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus. The shooting happened in the school’s parking lot and claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy whose name has not been released.

The news conference starts at 1 p.m. It is unclear what updates will be provided at the conference.

