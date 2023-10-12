Submit a Tip
School district, law enforcement to hold presser on Darlington County student killed

Crime scene tapes blocks off the parking lot at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus after a student was shot in the parking lot on Tuesday.
Crime scene tapes blocks off the parking lot at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus after a student was shot in the parking lot on Tuesday.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - New details may come to light Thursday about the campus shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old Darlington County student.

The Darlington County School District, Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are holding a joint news conference to address the Tuesday shooting on the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus. The shooting happened in the school’s parking lot and claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy whose name has not been released.

RELATED: 16-year-old killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says

The news conference starts at 1 p.m. It is unclear what updates will be provided at the conference.

WMBF News will be streaming it on our website and Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

