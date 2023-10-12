Police: Men wanted after Lumberton store robbed at gunpoint

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Two men are at large after allegedly robbing a North Carolina store at gunpoint earlier this week.

The Lumberton Police Department said 26-year-old Tristen Welch and 27-year-old Ricky Ivey are each wanted on a count of felony conspiracy. Welch is additionally wanted for charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

Ivey is also wanted for a count of accessory after the fact.

Police said the incident in question happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Star Mart on East Elizabethtown Road.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3845.

