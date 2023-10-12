Submit a Tip
Pair of wanted men arrested in Georgetown, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of wanted men were arrested in Georgetown earlier this week, according to police.

The Georgetown Police Department said its officers and deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested both Bradford Ward and Jonathan Ward earlier this week on Prince Street.

Police said Bradford Ward was wanted by the GCSO for second-degree burglary, while Jonathan Ward was wanted for second-degree assault and battery.

Both men were also additionally charged after authorities located a number of drugs and a firearm at the scene.

As of Thursday, both men remain at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

