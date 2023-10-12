New Nascar diversity program helps teens achieve racing goals

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Most 16-year-old teens spend time driving around with their friends, but most of them are cruising down a main road, not the race track.

Lanie Buice is just one of fifteen young drivers who participated in this week’s combine at Florence Motor Speedway. She’s also just one of four girls who was behind the wheel.

“It’s hard to prove that we deserve to be there and it’s hard to prove that we deserve respect,” said Buice. “So you just kind of have to go out there, and be fast, and show the guys that hey, we deserve it.”

Buice’s passion for racing started when she was 10 years old and driving go-karts, but now she’s graduated from go-karts to all kinds of racecars.

Whenever she tells someone she spends her weekends at the track going as fast as she does, they almost don’t believe her.

“I’d probably be surprised too if somebody that young told me that,” said Buice.

Neither of Buice’s parents grew up in the NASCAR or racing world, but seeing how much their daughter has grown to love the sport, they’ve been her biggest supporters.

“It’s hard not to get emotional about it because she’s very passionate and I’m just a proud mom,” said her mom Amy Buice. “I’m just proud of who she is, and what sacrifices she’s made, and chasing her dreams at 16, that’s kind of a big deal.”

Buice is still chasing her dreams and the upcoming combine is just a stepping stone in the right direction.

“I want to make it to the cup series and I want to win,” said Buice “I want to win in every series that I go into on the way up to it and it might be hard, it might not be easy, but I want to work hard to get to that.”

