Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Nearly half a million baby loveys, bibs voluntarily recalled

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to...
The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nearly half a million baby sleepy loveys are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

The FDA stated in a press release the recall involves the Little Sleepies Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib.

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.

According to the FDA, the products are being recalled after the company received two reports of care instruction labels coming off posing a choking risk.

The loveys and bibs were sold online and at boutiques across the country from Feb. 2021 through Sept. 2023.

Anyone with the recalled products should remove the care instruction label to eliminate the potential hazard or return it to the company for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDNR: Person shot ‘multiple times’ by family member in Horry County hunting accident
Crews were called out at 11:33 p.m. to the 5000 block of Peachtree Road.
Police report indicates cause of Socastee area fire ‘may have been suspicious’
A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, winning the lucky player...
$300,000 lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
A new destination coming to Ocean Boulevard is something city officials say could spark a wave...
New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say
Horry County residents wait in line to fix their property tax bills.
Sticker shock: Horry County tax assessor explains high property tax bill, how to lower it

Latest News

Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say, and the...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect not in custody
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Daryl Clemmons is accused of shooting a youth football coach in Sherman Park.
Parent accused of shooting youth football coach in front of team
FILE - Brian Harrington, right, and Chuck Beauchine pray with other mourners during the funeral...
25 years after Matthew Shepard’s death, LGBTQ+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk