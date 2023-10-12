Myrtle Beach police investigating early morning assault in downtown area; 1 injured

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for information after an early morning assault on Wednesday sent one person to the hospital.

Myrtle Beach Police Department said the assault happened around 4:09 a.m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of Nance Street.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

MBPD is now asking anyone with information to contact the non-emergency line at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-018184.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.