Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach police investigating early morning assault in downtown area; 1 injured

Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach Police Department(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for information after an early morning assault on Wednesday sent one person to the hospital.

Myrtle Beach Police Department said the assault happened around 4:09 a.m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of Nance Street.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

MBPD is now asking anyone with information to contact the non-emergency line at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-018184.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called out at 11:33 p.m. to the 5000 block of Peachtree Road.
Police report indicates cause of Socastee area fire ‘may have been suspicious’
SCDNR: Person shot ‘multiple times’ by family member in Horry County hunting accident
A new destination coming to Ocean Boulevard is something city officials say could spark a wave...
New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say
A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, winning the lucky player...
$300,000 lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Horry County residents wait in line to fix their property tax bills.
Sticker shock: Horry County tax assessor explains high property tax bill, how to lower it

Latest News

Fred Hopkins pleads guilty to killing Florence County officers in 2018 ambush
Pair of wanted men arrested in Georgetown, police say
Bradford Ward, Jonathan Ward
Pair of wanted men arrested in Georgetown, police say
A blue USPS mail collection box.
USPS shipping and mailing deadlines for Christmas 2023 released