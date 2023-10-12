Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Milky Way may be missing mass after stars seen behaving strangely, study says

Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.
Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.(NASA / JPL-Caltech / Susan Stolovy (SSC/Caltech) et al.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have determined our galaxy may weigh less than previously thought.

Weighing a galaxy is a complicated process that involves measuring the speed at which stellar bodies travel and extrapolating from there to determine a galaxy’s total mass.

Researchers now believe our galaxy is the weight of trillions of suns combined lighter.

They arrived at this hypothesis using recent measurements from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite.

The measurements show suspiciously slow-moving stars on the outskirts of the Milky Way.

The new findings have profound implications for scientists’ understanding of dark matter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called out at 11:33 p.m. to the 5000 block of Peachtree Road.
Police report indicates cause of Socastee area fire ‘may have been suspicious’
SCDNR: Person shot ‘multiple times’ by family member in Horry County hunting accident
A new destination coming to Ocean Boulevard is something city officials say could spark a wave...
New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say
A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, winning the lucky player...
$300,000 lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Horry County residents wait in line to fix their property tax bills.
Sticker shock: Horry County tax assessor explains high property tax bill, how to lower it

Latest News

Fred Hopkins pleads guilty to killing Florence County officers in 2018 ambush
Business owners excited as new plaza construction begins in growing Carolina Forest community
Leaders ask for help after deadly Darlington campus shooting; no arrests announced
Pair of wanted men arrested in Georgetown, police say
The development will include SOHO Steak and Seafood Sushi Bar's fourth location, along with...
Business owners excited as new plaza construction begins in growing Carolina Forest community