Meet the Candidates: Three vying for Surfside Beach mayoral seat

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The town of Surfside Beach will elect a new mayor this November after Bob Hellyer chose not to seek re-election after a single four-year term.

Cindy Keating, Robert Krouse, and David Pellegrino will be the names voters see on the ballot come November.

David Pellegrino came into this election with previous experience on the town council, having served from 2014 to 2021. He also ran for mayor in 2019.

He said his main focus in this election is the town’s budget and finally opening the pier after a multi-million dollar investment.

Rob Krouse is the former president of the pier committee which was suspended by the town council earlier this year.

Krouse said he’s not about big government and wants to make sure the town is able to utilize the pier as a source of revenue for the town.

Cindy Keating has been serving on the town council for the last four years and is currently the Mayor Pro Temp.

She said over the past four years she’s learned serving on the town council is no easy role and has gained a better understanding of how government works and hopes to build off some of that experience as town mayor.

All three candidates are planning to take part in a debate on Thursday, Oct. 26 before voters take to the polls.

Voters can head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

