Lumberton police identify driver killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

It happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 74-Alternate and West 5th Street Extension.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - An early morning crash on Wednesday claimed the life of a 65-year-old Leland man, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Capt. Terry Parker said the crash happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 74-Alternate and West 5th Street Extension and involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was driving westbound on Highway 74-Alternate when it collided with the semi-truck that was attempting to make a left turn onto the highway from W. 5th Street Extension.

The Silverado driver was identified as Mark Smith.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene

“This call turned out to be a serious challenge for all who responded,” the Lumberton Rescue and EMS stated in a Facebook post. “The outcome was not what we had hoped, but every effort was made to accomplish the mission.”

Parker said no contributing factors of the crash have been determined at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Cedrique Bridges, Lumberton Police Department DWI Enforcement Division at 910-671-3845.

