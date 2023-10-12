The humane society of North Myrtle Beach is waving adoption fees this month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event from Oct. 1 – 15, including The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.

As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, “Empty the Shelters” has helped nearly 190,000 pets find loving homes.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach will be offering fee waived adoptions.

Information on all adoptable pets can be viewed at https://humanesocietynmb.org/adopt/

