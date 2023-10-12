Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

How pumpkins are helping spread breast cancer awareness in North Myrtle Beach

By Gabrielle Khoriaty
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Community members are showing their support for their neighbors battling breast cancer through a pumpkin decorating contest at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Through Saturday, participants can drop off a painted pumpkin and the $5 entry fee. All proceeds go to Caring in Our Lifetime. A nonprofit that helps Horry and Georgetown County residents with their medical bills after a breast cancer diagnosis.

While the fundraiser is lighthearted, for some of the organizers it hits close to home. Julie Bostian is a board member of Caring in Our Lifetime.

“In the back of my mind, it was not necessarily if I was going to be diagnosed with breast cancer but maybe when,” Bostian said.

Bostian, her mother, and her grandmother have all faced breast cancer diagnoses.

“After my own personal breast cancer diagnosis I think it kinda put fuel on the fire to make me even more excited about being a part of Caring in Our Lifetime and to bringing what we offer to our community,” Bostian said.

Ryan Windell is the activities director at the center. To her, community is everything.

“Whether it be North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Loris, or Little River, your community is your home”

For Windell, this event is also personal, she lost her grandmother to breast cancer.

“Across the board, somebody has seen somebody, met somebody, knows somebody so it’s just important to continue to spread the awareness,” Windell said.

This is Carolina: Former chef keeps his balance by helping serve inmates
