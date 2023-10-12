Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown Co. power plant fined over emissions violations

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County power plant was ordered to pay nearly $100,000 after repeatedly violating emissions limits.

The State Department of Health and Environmental Control has fined Santee Cooper $99,000 after inspectors found that the coal-fired power plant in Georgetown failed to limit its SO2 emissions.

Sulfur Dioxide is a toxic chemical that can be harmful to people and the environment.

The findings show the plant failed to limit emissions for 137 days, consisting of 11 separate events in 2021.

The state-owned utility provider was fined nearly $23,000 for air pollution in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDNR: Person shot ‘multiple times’ by family member in Horry County hunting accident
Crews were called out at 11:33 p.m. to the 5000 block of Peachtree Road.
Police report indicates cause of Socastee area fire ‘may have been suspicious’
A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, winning the lucky player...
$300,000 lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
A new destination coming to Ocean Boulevard is something city officials say could spark a wave...
New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say
Horry County residents wait in line to fix their property tax bills.
Sticker shock: Horry County tax assessor explains high property tax bill, how to lower it

Latest News

The festival takes place at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church near Broadway at the...
Celebrate the full Greek experience at the annual Myrtle Beach Greek Festival
Crime scene tapes blocks off the parking lot at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus after...
School district, law enforcement to hold presser on Darlington County student killed
File Graphic
Family of man killed in Dillon County shooting offering $3,500 reward for answers
It's a steady rain for the morning hours today.
FIRST ALERT: A wet, cloudy & cool Thursday