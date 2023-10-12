FIRST ALERT: A wet, cloudy & cool Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plan on needing extra time and grabbing the rain gear as you head out the door this morning.

TODAY

We have been dealing with plenty of rain overnight and that trend will continue through the morning commute. It’s going to be a slow commute and the kids will need to rain gear at the bus stops this morning.

A nasty morning commute. There's no other way to put it. Give yourself plenty of time as you head out the door this morning. (WMBF)

Steady rain will continue to fall through the late morning hours with the breaks in the rain starting to show up by the early afternoon hours. Even as we head into the early afternoon hours, a few scattered showers will continue before we are completely done with today’s showers.

A few scattered showers will continue for the early afternoon before we dry out. (WMBF)

Temperatures will be held in check by the rain and clouds today. We’ve trimmed temperatures way back for the beaches today with highs only reaching the middle 60s. As you move inland, temperatures will only climb into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Once again, this first round of rain should be completely done by the late afternoon hours.

TOMORROW

A break in the rain arrives for Friday with just a 20% chance of an isolated shower through the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy skies will return for any Friday plans before our second system moves in, bringing another increased chance of showers to start the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies return in between the two systems on Friday. (WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

A second system will move into the Carolinas to start the weekend, bringing another round of rain chances Saturday. A low pressure system will move across the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast, bringing an associated cold front through the Carolinas by Saturday afternoon.

Saturday's cold front will bring another round of showers to the area. (WMBF)

Thankfully, the atmosphere will not have as much moisture to work with, so rain chances will be a bit lower with scattered showers as opposed to a steady rain. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s before showers arrive.

Saturday will bring the risk of scattered showers as the cold front moves through the area. Behind the front, cooler air moves in. (WMBF)

Cooler and drier air will filter into the region late Saturday through Sunday bringing an end to rain chances and clearing the skies. Another shot of cool weather arrives early next week with daytime temperatures returning to the 60s with overnight temperatures turning chilly again in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.