Family of man killed in Dillon County shooting offering $3,500 reward for answers

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over a month ago, 29-year-old Brandon Seals was shot and killed in the Oak Grove community and now his family is offering a reward for answers that will bring his killer to justice.

Deputies found Seals shot just before noon on Sept. 9 along Westover Road in the Oak Grove community. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Dillon County Coroner Donald Grimsley said that Seals died of multiple gunshot wounds and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Seals’ family is now offering $3,500 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. $1,750 is expected to be paid at the time of the arrest and another $1,750 after the conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Reggie Thompson at 843-774-1432 or message the sheriff’s office on its Facebook page.

