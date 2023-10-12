Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: Students charged after loaded handgun found at Georgetown County middle school

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second student is facing charges in connection to a handgun recently being found at a Grand Strand middle school.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday the arrest was related to an incident that happened Sept. 29 at Carvers Bay Middle School. Authorities said a student brought a loaded handgun onto a school bus and later hid it within ceiling tiles in a bathroom.

One student was initially detained and later charged, according to the school district. However, the sheriff’s office said evidence of a second student being involved was later uncovered.

Authorities said the second student, who was not identified, is charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

“This was a loaded handgun, and September 29 could have gone very differently if students hadn’t stepped up to report its presence at the school,” Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a statement. “This agency will continue to work to make schools a safe place to learn. Cooperation from the students is so important to that process.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDNR: Person shot ‘multiple times’ by family member in Horry County hunting accident
Crews were called out at 11:33 p.m. to the 5000 block of Peachtree Road.
Police report indicates cause of Socastee area fire ‘may have been suspicious’
A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, winning the lucky player...
$300,000 lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
A new destination coming to Ocean Boulevard is something city officials say could spark a wave...
New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say
Horry County residents wait in line to fix their property tax bills.
Sticker shock: Horry County tax assessor explains high property tax bill, how to lower it

Latest News

Kelly Brosky
Judge sentences Horry County woman in fentanyl pill-pressing operation
Crime scene tapes blocks off the parking lot at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus after...
School district, law enforcement holds presser on Darlington County student killed
A blue USPS mail collection box.
USPS shipping and mailing deadlines for Christmas 2023 released
File photo
Teams announced for 2023 Beach Ball Classic, United Bank Holiday Invitational