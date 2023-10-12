Deputies: Students charged after loaded handgun found at Georgetown County middle school

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second student is facing charges in connection to a handgun recently being found at a Grand Strand middle school.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday the arrest was related to an incident that happened Sept. 29 at Carvers Bay Middle School. Authorities said a student brought a loaded handgun onto a school bus and later hid it within ceiling tiles in a bathroom.

One student was initially detained and later charged, according to the school district. However, the sheriff’s office said evidence of a second student being involved was later uncovered.

Authorities said the second student, who was not identified, is charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

“This was a loaded handgun, and September 29 could have gone very differently if students hadn’t stepped up to report its presence at the school,” Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a statement. “This agency will continue to work to make schools a safe place to learn. Cooperation from the students is so important to that process.”

