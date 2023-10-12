Submit a Tip
Chipotle raising menu prices to offset rising food costs

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.
Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a "modest price increase" to offset rising food costs.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - First, it was Girl Scout cookies, now inflation looks to be hitting burritos and tacos.

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.

While the Mexican grill chain hasn’t said how much it is raising prices, in June 2021, the increase was about 4 percent.

Chipotle’s representatives said so far, the chain hasn’t seen a decrease in business.

According to the company, its total revenue is healthy and growing more than 13 percent in the quarter that ended in June.

