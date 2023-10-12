Celebrate the full Greek experience at the annual Myrtle Beach Greek Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Starting Thursday, you can celebrate Greek culture at the 32nd annual Myrtle Beach Greek Festival.

The festival takes place at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church near Broadway at the Beach.

It’s $3 to get in, but kids ten and under can go for free. However, bring some extra cash if you want to get the full experience.

There will be music, dancers, vendors, a kid zone and all the traditional foods and desserts.

If you don’t get to the festival early enough to snag a parking spot, a free shuttle will run every ten minutes from Captain George’s Seafood Buffet down the street.

Longtime vendor Denise Tellekamp said she can’t wait to see the steady stream of people checking everything out.

“Usually, a lot of people are lined up to come in,” Tellekamp said. “It’s in a perfect spot for people to see what’s going on. If they didn’t know the Greek Festival was going on this weekend, they drive by and say, ‘Oh my gosh let’s go.’ We’re gonna be busy pretty much all day.”

The festival is a major fundraiser for the church, but they also partner with local charities to give back to the community.

The four-day event goes from Thursday through Sunday. You can stop by Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

