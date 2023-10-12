Submit a Tip
California neighborhood helps save endangered monarch butterflies

A local community in California is doing its part to help the endangered monarch butterfly revitalize its numbers. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - In California, a community in Hollywood Hills is doing its part to help save endangered nonarch butterflies.

The species were near the brink of extinction in 2020, but their numbers are improving.

Monarch butterflies are laying eggs and flying high in Hollywood Hills, California, but it is not by accident or even nature. It is a plan by a community to save monarch butterflies.

Stephan Pine is raising his monarchs inside.

“They’re beautiful insects, and we care about beautiful insects. We don’t want them to go extinct,” he said.

Pine says when the Hollywood Knolls Garden Club started telling everyone about the need for milkweed to keep the butterflies alive, he got two small plants and ended up with two dozen caterpillars.

“It looked like an alien takeover at one point when you had all of them going to town on our plants. They literally chewed them to the nubs of the stalks,” he said.

With the temperatures rising, he brought his tiny plants and caterpillars inside.

“We had so many caterpillars I had to go around the neighborhood, find random milkweed plants and steal leaves to keep the caterpillars fed,” Pine said.

Charlies Malki, the co-chair of the Hollywood Knolls Garden Club, says monarch butterflies can smell milkweed from two miles away.

He owns a plant product company and handed out milkweed to his neighbors because it is the only plant that monarch caterpillars can eat.

“It’s shocking they hit the endangered species list last year. We all need to take that additional extra step to support their population by dedicating some of our real estate to them,” Malki said.

University of California, Los Angeles ecologist Dr. Jeff Holmquist says there are only about 1% of the monarchs seen 40 years ago.

Holmquist also says we cannot rule out the effects of climate change.

“As the climate changes, we may start to have more of these mismatches between plants and the insects that depend on them,” he said.

Butterflies migrate based on the temperature, but the warmth can be deceiving, allowing them to fly to their next location too soon.

“So they’ve left this coastal overwintering habitat, gone inland to find milkweed and oops, little to no milkweed there, so that’s a problem,” Holmquist said.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, most breeding adult butterflies live approximately two to five weeks, but overwintering adults that enter into “reproductive diapause” can live six to nine months.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

