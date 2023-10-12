Business owners excited as new plaza construction begins in growing Carolina Forest community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest has no shortage of new housing developments on the way but the community now expanding even more with a new shopping and business plaza.

The plaza construction has already begun along McLeod Health Boulevard off International Boulevard, just the latest of plenty of new construction in the area.

“Myrtle Beach is booming, it’s crazy, everywhere you turn there’s new houses, new apartments, new condos,” said John Maloney, operations manager for SOHO Steak and Seafood Sushi Bar.

The owner of SOHO, Sam Lauren, also owns the new plaza. It will house SOHO’s fourth location and several other businesses.

“He’ll be renting to some tenants there,” said Maloney. “We’ll have a huge footprint in that plaza though, and a massive rooftop spanning the whole plaza.”

Tracy Mills, owner of Earthwise Pet Nutrition Center, opened her business in the shopping center off of International Drive about two months ago. Mills said Carolina Forest is ideal for her business because of the growth.

“We waited a long time to open in this spot, and we waited that long and went through a pretty difficult build-out because we knew that this was a booming area,” said Mills.

But she’s not the only one. Marco’s Pizza has been in that same shopping plaza for several years. But they’ve seen a difference.

“We’ve seen more customers coming in, it really draws a lot more foot traffic here for us,” said area supervisor Chris Plum.

Both Mills and Plum said they are excited about the new plaza, which is being built just a street over from their shopping center.

“I welcome it, it’s actually a good thing in my opinion,” said Plum.

Often when these new developments go up, residents worry about the traffic they bring. But, business owners aren’t too concerned.

“There’s been a little grumblings, but I think most of the people want what’s coming...especially people moving here from out of town,” said Mills.

Maloney added that although he’s excited about the new development, he does think something will have to be done about the traffic at some point.

“I have seen the cars kind of piling up, you know, especially coming up International there, so we’ll see, you know, we’ll see,” said Maloney.

