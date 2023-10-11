Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Second biggest lottery prize is up for grabs in Powerball drawing

Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Curtice, Ohio. Here he is holding multiple tickets bought in multiple states. Powerball players will have a shot Wednesday at a near-record jackpot worth an estimated $1.73 billion. (Jeremy Wadsworth/The Blade via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After 35 straight drawings without a big winner, Powerball players will have a shot Wednesday at a near-record jackpot worth an estimated $1.73 billion.

It would be the second largest of any lottery prize ever, topped only by the $2.04 billion Powerball won by a player in California last November. The previous No. 2 was a $1.586 billion Powerball with three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee on Jan. 13, 2016.

Powerball’s terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins. And wins in recent months have been few and far between.

The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a big winner. The previous winning Powerball ticket was sold on July 19, and it was worth $1.08 billion after 39 drawings without a jackpot win.

In most states, a Powerball ticket costs $2, and players can select their own numbers or leave that task to a computer.

The $1.73 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment through an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Wednesday night’s drawing is estimated at $756.6 million.

Winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Police searching for car possibly involved in Darlington Co. school campus shooting
Horry County residents wait in line to fix their property tax bills.
Sticker shock: Horry County tax assessor explains high property tax bill, how to lower it
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
The data company’s facility will sit at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace...
Myrtle Beach holds grand opening for site that could make Grand Strand a tech hub
A new destination coming to Ocean Boulevard is something city officials say could spark a wave...
New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say

Latest News

Israel's airstrikes cause devastation in Gaza. (Source: CNN)
Gaza neighborhood reduced to ashes
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is followed by reporters as...
Having ousted Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans face trouble trying to nominate a new speaker
Sean forms in the Atlantic this morning! This poses no threat to us.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sean forms in the Atlantic
Look for the rain to arrive as we head into the late evening hours.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds thicken today, rain arrives tonight