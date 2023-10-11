SCDNR: Person shot ‘multiple times’ in Horry County hunting accident
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State authorities are investigating after someone was shot during a hunting accident in Horry County on Tuesday.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the incident happened on private land sometime Tuesday evening. The agency also noted the hunter was “shot multiple times.”
As of Wednesday morning, officials said the person shot was in the hospital. No further details have been provided on their condition.
