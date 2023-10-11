SCDNR: Person shot ‘multiple times’ in Horry County hunting accident

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State authorities are investigating after someone was shot during a hunting accident in Horry County on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the incident happened on private land sometime Tuesday evening. The agency also noted the hunter was “shot multiple times.”

As of Wednesday morning, officials said the person shot was in the hospital. No further details have been provided on their condition.

Our officers are investigating a hunting accident that took place on private land Tuesday evening in Horry County. A hunter was shot multiple times and is in the hospital. We will provide more information when it is available. pic.twitter.com/KfTiLmWVQw — S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) October 11, 2023

