Police report indicates cause of Socastee area fire ‘may have been suspicious’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police Department are investigating what caused a massive fire at a home in the Socastee area.

Crews were called out at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday to the 5000 block of Peachtree Road.

At the scene, firefighters were able to get the fire under control. Crews said the home appeared to be vacant, meaning no one will be displaced.

Crews investigating fire at Socastee area home (Horry County Fire Rescue)

No one was hurt fighting the fire.

An incident report obtained by WMBF News shows that Horry County Fire Rescue informed the police department that the “ignition of the fire may have been suspicious.”

Several viewers have told WMBF News that they heard a “loud explosion.” A spokesperson for the Horry County Fire Rescue wouldn’t confirm whether or not an explosion happened.

