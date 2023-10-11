Pee Dee registered sex offender arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion County deputies have arrested a registered sex offender after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child.

60-year-old Peter Smily Ramos was arrested on Tuesday in connection to an investigation into the sexual assault of an 11-year-old child. Ramos is registered as a sex offender living in Florence County.

Ramos is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is being held at the Marion County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond.

