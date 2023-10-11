Officials finish cleanup of downed F-35 jet; investigation into ‘mishap’ ongoing

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF/WCSC) - Wreckage from the military jet that briefly flew around the Lowcountry without its pilot before crashing has been recovered.

In a news release, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command said the wreckage was recovered and moved to the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort.

The stealth fighter jet went missing on Sept. 18 in North Charleston. The jet’s pilot was ejected from the aircraft after a “mishap.” A debris field with the jet’s wreckage was found the next day, Sept. 19, in Williamsburg County. Despite the field being found the next day, information from witnesses in the area suggests the plane crashed within about an hour of the pilot’s ejection on Sept. 18, our sister station in Charleston reports.

Since the field was found, federal officials have been working to recover the aircraft and “perform environmental remediation of the area.” NAVFAC said the goal of the environmental remediation was for the area to be free of contaminants and the conditions set for natural growth.

Both the wreckage recovery and the environmental remediation have been completed, NAVFAC said.

“It is purposeful, sometimes tedious work,” Navy On-Scene Coordinator Sarah Murtagh said. “I hope that the thorough job of removing contaminants we have done here underscores the Navy and Marine Corp’s commitment to ensuring the safety and environmental integrity of this beautiful area.”

Murtagh said soil samples confirmed that the cleanup was effective. Navy officials will, however, continue to meet with property owners, lessees and other parties near the wreckage site to “discuss any emerging needs or concerns.”

NAVFAC said the “mishap” is still under investigation.

“The Department of the Navy has a well-defined process for investigating aircraft mishaps,” NAVFAC’s news release reads. “We are unable to provide additional details to preserve the integrity of the investigatory process.”

The U.S. Government Accountability Office called the F-35 program the Department of Defense’s “most expensive weapon system program.”

The estimated cost for the program is nearly $1.7 trillion for the aircraft and systems.

