New documents allege shooting, stabbing, stillborn baby recently born at Myrtle Beach Yellow House

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMF) – New filings from the State of South Carolina provide new details on the impact a notorious home in Myrtle Beach is having on the community.

The state of South Carolina filed a “memo of support” on Tuesday for the temporary injunction on the Yellow House, which is located at 407 5th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

The owner of the home, Joe Rideoutte Jr., has rented individual rooms in the house for the past several years.

On Sept. 14, the solicitor’s office filed a petition requesting another temporary injunction due to it being a nuisance.

A circuit court judge has closed the Yellow House on three separate occasions. The most recent order expired on April 7, 2022.

YELLOW HOUSE ALLEGED ACTIVITY

The state’s memo of support shows that starting in April 2023, the Myrtle Beach Police Department saw an uptick in calls to the Yellow House for larcenies and assaults.

Documents show on May 30, a confidential informant with the police department purchased nearly 15 grams of meth from a drug dealer at the Yellow House.

Then on Aug. 25, the memo states a fight between two tenants led to shots being fired in the parking lot of Pizza a La Roma III, which is the neighboring pizza restaurant. The documents also reveal during the incident, one of the tenants was stabbed in the head in the backyard of the Yellow House.

The probe into the shooting and stabbing led to an investigation into the living conditions at the Yellow House. Myrtle Beach Code Enforcement determined the Yellow House was not fit for people to live in, and the home was boarded up.

But documents reveal that didn’t stop people from living on the property.

“To date, people are living in the backyard in tarp huts, sheds and tents. There are neither bathrooms nor running water in the backyard,” according to the memo of support.

Pictures from police body camera footage shows the living conditions in the backyard of the Yellow House in Myrtle Beach (Source: State of SC Memo of Support)

The filings reveal that on Sept. 15, one day after the solicitor’s office filed the temporary injunction petition, a woman delivered a stillborn child in the backyard of the Yellow House.

“Investigators determined the woman was using heroin multiple times a day up to the birth,” the filings state.

The owner of Pizza a La Roma III provided an affidavit detailing the troubles he has had with people who live at the Yellow House.

The document states there have been several fights that have trickled over to his property, panhandling in the restaurant’s parking lot, prostitutes being picked up and dropped off and drug deals.

The pizza restaurant owner added that it has impacted his business because he has to close early because he and his employees don’t feel safe.

An employee with a law firm located behind the Yellow House also submitted an affidavit. It claims that people from the Yellow House have used the law firm’s parking for drug deals.

The affidavit from the law firm also states that employees are afraid to get out of their cars because of the constant screaming and yelling heard from the house.

TEMPORARY INJUNCTION REQUEST

Along with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the state of South Carolina is also requesting that the judge issue a temporary restraining order on the house.

If the injunction is granted, the state asks that several actions take place.

One action prohibits Rideoutte from leasing, operating or using the Yellow House.

The injunction would also instruct Myrtle Beach police to secure the property with barricades, or any other means that would help keep people off the premises.

It would also require all people to leave the Yellow House and the surrounding yard.

A judge has not ruled on the temporary injunction request. The public index also shows that Rideoutte has not answered the allegations made against him and the property.

