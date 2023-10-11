Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man tries to kill his 90-year-old wife to end her suffering, police say

Kentucky police say Seymour Taffler, 96, has been arrested for attempting to kill his wife. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky police are investigating an attempted murder between a husband and wife in Madison County.

According to the Berea Police Department, Seymour Taffler, 96, was caught trying to kill his 90-year-old wife last Friday.

Police said he told them he was trying to end her suffering as she has been living with dementia.

Taffler also reportedly told police that he was planning on taking his own life.

Officers said the incident started when they were called to a home regarding a possible domestic violence situation. When they arrived, the couple’s daughter told them that her father had just “snapped.”

She told the police that she wasn’t completely sure what happened, but she found her father standing over her mother, Elaine Taffler, while attempting to smother her.

Two caregivers at the home also told police that Seymour Taffler was trying to smother the woman for about 20 minutes.

Seymour Taffler told officers that he did try to smother his wife because they do not have long to live and she told him that she was ready to die, police said.

The 96-year-old was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Elaine Taffler was taken to the hospital after the incident, but her condition wasn’t immediately shared.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical depression is likely to form with the low pressure off the coast of Africa.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week
Crews were called out at 5:38 p.m. to the 5000 block of South Kings Highway.
Crews investigating fire at Surfside Beach area shopping plaza
Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Police searching for car possibly involved in Darlington Co. school campus shooting
Colton Chestnut
20-year-old arrested after firing shots at Conway area birthday party, documents show
16-year-old among 2 killed in Horry County crash, coroner says

Latest News

New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say
Midway Fire Rescue chief remembers fallen firefighter, his dedication to the community
Student killed in shooting on Darlington County school campus, district says
Horry County tax assessor explains how residents can lower property tax bill
N.C. man accused of kidnapping woman at knifepoint, forcing her to drive him to Myrtle Beach