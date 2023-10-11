Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man breaks Guinness World Record by paddling pumpkin down river

Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the Missouri River.
By Nathan Brennan and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A man in Kansas City set the new Guinness World Record for the longest paddle in a pumpkin.

Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the Missouri River.

In order to accomplish the feat, Kueny needed to travel 38 miles.

“It takes a lot of planning and also a lot of flying by the seat of your pants,” Kueny said. “I’m just a guy with a pumpkin and a whimsical sense of adventure out to have fun.”

Kueny grew the pumpkin himself and added a few sandbags on the floor of it to keep himself stable.

He’s part of a group called Paddle KC, which said he was able to complete the ride to break the record. They’re just waiting for the paperwork to make it official.

The previous Guinness World Record was held by a Nebraska man who paddled down the Missouri River last year 37.5 miles in an 846-pound pumpkin.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Teen killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says
Horry County residents wait in line to fix their property tax bills.
Sticker shock: Horry County tax assessor explains high property tax bill, how to lower it
A new destination coming to Ocean Boulevard is something city officials say could spark a wave...
New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
The data company’s facility will sit at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace...
Myrtle Beach holds grand opening for site that could make Grand Strand a tech hub

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is followed by reporters as...
Republicans choose Steve Scalise as their nominee for House speaker, taking a step toward replacing Kevin McCarthy
It happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 74-Alternate and West 5th Street Extension.
1 killed in Lumberton crash involving 18-wheeler
President Joe Biden discussed on Wednesday the war in Israel. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Biden on Israel: 'There is no justification for terrorism'
File photo
Swing bridge in Little River to temporarily close for maintenance, repairs