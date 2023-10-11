Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

LIVE: VP Kamala Harris’ arriving in Charleston

By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in Charleston Wednesday afternoon ahead of an appearance at the College of Charleston.

Harris’s flight was delayed from its original arrival time of 11 a.m. She was expected to arrive shortly after 1:30 p.m. and may make a brief statement before proceeding to the College of Charleston, which is one stop on her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour,” which focuses on critical issues that affect young Americans.

Harris is expected to address several topics, including reproductive freedom, gun safety and voting rights.

In addition, she’ll discuss pressing matters like climate action, LGBTQ+ equality, and concerns surrounding book bans.

The visit is the seventh stop on her month-long college tour.

During her tour, she’s visiting colleges in seven states, including HBCUs, Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, and other state schools.

Students at the College of Charleston will have the opportunity to ask questions of the Vice President during the event.

Registration for the event is now closed as it has reached capacity.

Students who did secure registration need to bring their student ID for access.

The event will also be live-streamed on the White House’s official website.

Officials are recommending that commuters consider alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. There will be law enforcement on-site to assist with traffic management.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the College of Charleston’s Sottile Theatre.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Teen killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says
Horry County residents wait in line to fix their property tax bills.
Sticker shock: Horry County tax assessor explains high property tax bill, how to lower it
A new destination coming to Ocean Boulevard is something city officials say could spark a wave...
New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
The data company’s facility will sit at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace...
Myrtle Beach holds grand opening for site that could make Grand Strand a tech hub