Swing bridge in Little River to temporarily close for maintenance, repairs

File photo
File photo(Source: SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Drivers in part of Horry County are being asked to plan ahead of a bridge closure next week.

The South Carolina Department of Transporation said the swing bridge in Little River, located on Sea Mountain Highway and above the Intracoastal Waterway, will be closed to road traffic beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

The agency added the closure is due to bridge maintenance and repairs - but is expected to be completed by the end of next week. Drivers are being asked to use Highway 17 as an alternate route.

While the bridge will be closed to road traffic, marine traffic will be limited to the following items during the day: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The SCDOT added that vessel traffic will be unrestricted between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

