Lake City leaders learn about federal grant eligibility for upcoming projects during D.C. trip

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson, City Administrator William Hall and other leaders recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with U.S. representatives.

During their visit, they were able to learn more about grants they may be eligible for to help with future projects.

Back in 2020, Lake City officials began working on transforming an old Florence-Darlington Technical College building into a community center.

“That was one of the top items that the community said they wanted when we started having community meetings,” said Hall.

Hall and Robinson realized they needed more money to finish renovations, including adding a multipurpose room. So, they applied for a federal grant.

“The feedback we received from that grant was, you know, ‘Who is Lake City?’” said Robinson. “We were rejected from the grant, so we saw that it was very important for us to let them know who we are and what our needs are.”

This feedback was what made city leaders decide to travel to the nation’s capital.

“Within 24 hours after meeting with them, we started getting information back about possible grants we could apply for,” said Robinson. “We just needed their support.”

While Lake City leaders’ main priority was the community center, Robinson said they received information about grants for issues like housing and infrastructure. Hall said the city also applied for a $14.8 million stormwater grant, something they started preparing for back in 2017.

“We applied for the grant last month... now we’re getting the verbal support from the state representatives that we went to Washington to see,” said Hall. “Now they have our application on service and they’re asking questions about it so that means someone’s looking at it.”

Robinson said one of the most important parts of the D.C. trip was establishing connections that will help Lake City down the line.

“Hey, if something works why not do it again?” said Robinson. “We gotta keep the relationships going. I’m always setting up a plan or pathway for my successor because that’s what we have to look at, we have to look at the future.”

Hall said that the grant process can take some time. It may take 18 to 24 months for residents to see shovels in the ground if these grants are approved.

