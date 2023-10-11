Have your next family dinner with Mellow Mushroom Myrtle Beach
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mellow serves a one of a kind pizza pie.
The flavors and ingredients are just as unique and special as the restaurant’s design.
Try a Mellow Mushroom stone-baked pizzas, munchies, calzone, salad, hoagie, or even a burger.
Pick from their selection of 42 draft beers or tasty, handcrafted cocktails. And, many of our pizzas can be made gluten-free or vegan.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.