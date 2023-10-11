Submit a Tip
Grand Strand city launching new plan in hopes of boosting downtown business

A few restaurants and shops along Main Street said Tuesdays are typically slow, so they collaborated with the city to come up with the idea.(source)
By Makayla Evans
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Loris plans to launch “Downtown Tuesdays” in hopes of boosting business and keeping up with nearby cities.

A few restaurants and shops along Main Street said Tuesdays are typically slow, so they collaborated with the city to come up with the idea.

Every Tuesday for the rest of the year, Loris will have events with different themes, games and music.

Businesses will get in on the fun, offering food and drink specials matching the theme.

The city’s first “Downtown Tuesday” next week will be a luau theme.

Joshua Franklin, co-owner of Mattie Jane’s Bakery, said he’s already playing around with some fun ideas.

“A luau theme, we would be able to do more pineapple or coconut-themed items,” Franklin said. “We also have a bunch of lemonades and coffees. I think it’s gonna bring a lot of people to the area and really help to get more traffic.”

The chamber said while they do not have each specific theme lined up yet, the possibilities are endless for “Downtown Tuesdays.”

So far, they are planning on having a “Monster Mash on Main Street” on Oct. 31 and a tree lighting event on Nov. 28.

Barry Suggs owns Wingzone downtown and helped lead the charge in getting the events.

He said he hopes the plan will bring a spark to downtown.

“Hopefully, we can bring people from outside the community into the community so we can actually make downtown flourish and a staple in the community,” Suggs said.

The chamber said Main Street will be shut down for the luau, monster mash and tree lighting but open for the other “Downtown Tuesday” events.

