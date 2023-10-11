Submit a Tip
Florence police make third arrest in deadly parking lot robbery

Avery Harrison
Avery Harrison(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A third arrest has been made in connection to a deadly robbery at a Florence hotel, according to authorities.

The Florence Police Department said 23-year-old Avery Harrison was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. Florence PD Capt. Steven Starling said the charges stem from an incident that happened on Sept. 12 at the Holiday Inn Express on West Radio Drive.

Two other people, Nicholas Jones and Iyana Davis, have also since been arrested in connection to the incident.

Nicholas Jones, Iyana Davis
Nicholas Jones, Iyana Davis(Florence County Detention Center)

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WMBF News, the three suspects are accused of planning to rob the victim of his necklaces while he was in a room with one of them. When they weren’t able to get a room, they instead attempted the robbery in the hotel’s parking lot.

One of the suspects then presented a handgun and allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

The victim, later identified as 36-year-old Bobby McKenzie, died at a hospital after being found by police at the scene.

As of Wednesday, records show all three suspects remain jailed at the Florence County Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

