FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sean barely hanging on, watching another area near Africa

By Andrew Dockery and Jamie Arnold
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Sean will dissipate this weekend with another area of interest near the coast of Africa.

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Sean was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 38.2 West.

Sean remains a weak tropical storm.
Sean remains a weak tropical storm.(WMBF)

Sean is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph. A northwest or west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center. Sean will likely dissipate by the end of the weekend.

Sean poses no threat to the United States.

ANOTHER AREA TO WATCH

Shower and thunderstorm activity is limited and disorganized this afternoon in association with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Tropical development is possible in the central Atlantic next week.
Tropical development is possible in the central Atlantic next week.(WMBF)

While environmental conditions are currently only marginally favorable for slow development over the next couple of days, they are forecast to become more favorable by early next week. A tropical depression could form by the middle of next week as this system moves generally westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

