FIRST ALERT: Clouds thicken today, rain arrives tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two systems will bring rain to the Carolinas before another round of fall temperatures arrive later this weekend and into next week.

TODAY

Clouds will increase today as the incoming low pressure system brings our first round of rain this week.

Plenty of clouds today ahead of our next round of rain. (WMBF)

Any breaks in the clouds will slowly come to an end today as clouds thicken up. Even with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon, it’s still expected to be a seasonable day today with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

FIRST RAIN CHANCE

As we head through the overnight hours, rain chances will begin to increase, especially into early Thursday morning.

Look for the rain to arrive as we head into the late evening hours. (WMBF)

As the low pressure system moves to our south, showers and downpours will begin overnight. The best chance of rain will be through tonight and the first half of the day on Thursday. While the heaviest rain will remain to the south, we will see plenty of activity here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Thursday morning will be a slow moving commute with plenty of clouds and rain chances. (WMBF)

Look for the first round of showers to taper off by Thursday afternoon. Clouds and rain will keep highs Thursday in the lower 70s.

The latest data continues to suggest a nice break in the activity for Friday with just more clouds around. We will keep the risk of an isolated shower or two at 20% but Friday looks to be the day in between the two systems.

SECOND RAIN CHANCE

That second system will be another low pressure and a cold front that move through the area on Saturday. Thankfully, the atmosphere will not have as much moisture to work with, so rain chances will trend a little bit lower. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s before showers arrive. The exact timing still needs to be ironed out, but a round of showers will be expected throughout the day on Saturday. Once we get this first system out of here, we will be able to focus more on the timing of the second system.

The cold front will bring showers to the area for Saturday. (WMBF)

Cooler and drier air will filter into the region late Saturday through Sunday bringing an end to rain chances and clearing the skies. Another shot of cool weather arrives early next week with daytime temperatures returning to the 60s with overnight temperatures turning chilly again in the 40s. Make plans to spend the day outside Sunday! You won’t regret it.

A cold front will move through on Saturday that will bring a drop in temperatures for the end of the weekend. (WMBF)

