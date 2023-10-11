Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining with Dockery: Zardin Healthy Eatery

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In today’s episode of Dining with Dockery, we head to the Market Common to show you a fun and healthy place to eat when you’re searching for that new spot here in the Grand Strand.

Andrew sat down with the staff at Zardin Healthy Eatery to get the Zardin experience and see what the meaning “Health is Wealth” is all about.

Their menu features a variety of options including breakfast, power bowls, cold pressed juices and so much more.

In the interview above, you can watch the entire taste test from Grand Strand Today. Halley & Andrew try out some new menu items, plus taste a wellness shot!

If you’re wanting to see the menu for yourself, visit their website here.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Teen killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says
Horry County residents wait in line to fix their property tax bills.
Sticker shock: Horry County tax assessor explains high property tax bill, how to lower it
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
The data company’s facility will sit at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace...
Myrtle Beach holds grand opening for site that could make Grand Strand a tech hub
A new destination coming to Ocean Boulevard is something city officials say could spark a wave...
New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say

Latest News

Taste of the Town
Come out to Taste of the Town tonight for a night full of delicious eats
Belin Memorial United Methodist Church’s Fall Harvest Festival & BBQ
Belin United Methodist Chuch is having its’ annual Fall Harvest Festival & BBQ
Belin Fall Harvest Festival & BBQ
Come out and support the 3rd annual Domestic Violence walk
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - Taste of the Town Pt 3