Dining with Dockery: Zardin Healthy Eatery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In today’s episode of Dining with Dockery, we head to the Market Common to show you a fun and healthy place to eat when you’re searching for that new spot here in the Grand Strand.

Andrew sat down with the staff at Zardin Healthy Eatery to get the Zardin experience and see what the meaning “Health is Wealth” is all about.

Their menu features a variety of options including breakfast, power bowls, cold pressed juices and so much more.

In the interview above, you can watch the entire taste test from Grand Strand Today. Halley & Andrew try out some new menu items, plus taste a wellness shot!

If you’re wanting to see the menu for yourself, visit their website here.

