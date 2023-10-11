Submit a Tip
Crews investigating fire at Socastee area home

Crews were called out at 11:33 p.m. to the 5000 block of Peachtree Road.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is working to learn what sparked a Tuesday night fire in the Socastee area.

Crews were called out at 11:33 p.m. to the 5000 block of Peachtree Road.

At the scene, firefighters were able to get the fire under control. Officials said the home appeared to be vacant, meaning no one will be displaced.

No injuries were reported in the fire either.

The Horry County Police Department was also called to the scene.

