Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Cemetery worker trapped in open grave rescued

A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden...
A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CNN) – A cemetery worker in New Jersey is recovering after he fell into an open grave.

A funeral service had just ended Tuesday at the Holy Cross Cemetery when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.

Emergency crews had to first shore up the gravesite with trench panels, then use a rope system to pull the man out.

The worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Teen killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says
Horry County residents wait in line to fix their property tax bills.
Sticker shock: Horry County tax assessor explains high property tax bill, how to lower it
A new destination coming to Ocean Boulevard is something city officials say could spark a wave...
New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
The data company’s facility will sit at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace...
Myrtle Beach holds grand opening for site that could make Grand Strand a tech hub

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas militants beheaded soldiers and raped women in their attack on Israel
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Hampton University during her "Fight for Our Freedoms...
Harris speaks at College of Charleston in ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ tour
FILE - Police said the boy, then 12, shot the victim several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks during a medal ceremony for Cpl. Waverly B. Woodson Jr.,...
A Black medic wounded on D-Day honored for treating dozens of troops under enemy fire