Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company

Average complainant says they are out $1,700 in unfulfilled merchandise
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Better Business Bureau issued another warning this summer about sports trading card company Panini America, after tracking a pattern of consumer complaints against the business.

“We’re getting complaints from consumers that they’re not getting merchandise, or they’re not getting goods and services that were promised,” said Melanie McGovern, a spokesperson for the BBB.

The BBB has received complaints from collectors in 46 states as well as three Canadian provinces.

Most complaints centered around customers purchasing multi-card packs that contained redemptions for “high-value” player cards the company failed to deliver. Disputed amounts range from $100 to $20,000, with an average loss reported to the BBB of $1,700.

“There’s a lot of emotional ties to sports teams, cities, players, things like that. We also know there’s a dollar value with sports teams and players and cards and memorabilia,” McGovern said. “You’re losing an investment. And you’re losing a part of something that is close to you.”

InvestigateTV reached out to Panini America for a response but has yet to hear back. The BBB said the company has since responded to its original inquiry as well as some unanswered complaints.

The BBB shared several tips for sports memorabilia collectors:

  • Do your homework on companies before making purchases
  • Check with the local BBB to see if there are complaints against the business
  • Anyone who experiences issues or does not receive merchandise should report the business

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Teen killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says
Horry County residents wait in line to fix their property tax bills.
Sticker shock: Horry County tax assessor explains high property tax bill, how to lower it
A new destination coming to Ocean Boulevard is something city officials say could spark a wave...
New resort-hotel concept will ‘revamp’ Ocean Boulevard, city leaders say
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
The data company’s facility will sit at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace...
Myrtle Beach holds grand opening for site that could make Grand Strand a tech hub

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security...
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment coming -- but it won’t be as big as this year’s
A steady soaking rain arrives early Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Soaking rain to kick off Thursday
This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex...
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by spacecraft
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company