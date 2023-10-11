$300,000 lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

Submit a Tip
A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, winning the lucky player $300,000.(WIS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Someone in Myrtle Beach just won big.

A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, winning the lucky player $300,000. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner purchased the power-up multiplier to triple their prize.

The winning numbers are listed below:

  • 8 - 10 - 18 - 22 - 31  Power-Up: 3

The ticket was sold at the Circle K on Oleander Drive.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

For more information on claiming prizes, click here.

