1 killed in Lumberton crash involving 18-wheeler

It happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 74-Alternate and West 5th Street Extension.
It happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 74-Alternate and West 5th Street Extension.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 74-Alternate and West 5th Street Extension.

Police said the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

The details of the crash were not released, and the victim hasn’t been identified.

“This call turned out to be a serious challenge for all who responded,” the Lumberton Rescue and EMS stated in a Facebook post. “The outcome was not what we had hoped, but every effort was made to accomplish the mission.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Cedrique Bridges, Lumberton Police Department DWI Enforcement Division at 910-671-3845.

